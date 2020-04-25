Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI(M) demands withdrawal of two new sections in ordinance for heathcare workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:51 IST
CPI(M) demands withdrawal of two new sections in ordinance for heathcare workers

The CPI(M) on Saturday demanded that two new sections in the newly promulgated ordinance to provide protection to health workers should be withdrawn as they went against the "principle of common law". The Centre, on Wednesday, promulgated an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to punish those guilty of attacks on doctors and healthcare workers. "The CPI(M) welcomes any legal protection so necessary for our health workers in the fight against the pandemic. "However, the ordinance issued by the President of India has certain serious flaws. Section 3 (c) and 3 (d) together violate the principle of common law accepted and followed by all countries in the world including the criminal law jurisprudence in India on the vital issue of presumption of innocence until proven guilty. These two sections together overturn this principle on its head. This is open to gross misuse, harassment and targeting," the Left party said in a statement. Section 3(d) also enables the court to presume intention, motive, knowledge, or belief on the part of the accused to commit the violent act, and the burden is on the accused to rebut it. Section 3(d) says that the court can declare a fact to have been proven only when it believes it exists beyond reasonable doubt, and not merely when its existence is established by a preponderance of probability.

Hence these two clauses 3(c) and 3(d) must be removed from the ordinance, it said. While the provision of 3(c) in the ordinance deals with presumption of certain offences, 3(d) deals with presumption of culpable mental state.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

''83' not coming on OTT platform, makers aiming for theatrical release

Reliance Entertainment on Saturday dismissed reports of the digital premiere for its much-awaited film 83 and said the team is aiming for a theatrical release. The makers had on March 20 announced that the release of the Ranveer Singh-starr...

Include major centres in south for entrance exam of national tribal university: NSUI to HRD minister

The NSUI has urged Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to review the reported removal of entrance examination centres of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh ...

Report: Burrow already prepared to battle Dalton

Joe Burrow has been studying Cincinnatis offense for weeks and will be ready to challenge Andy Dalton for the Bengals starting quarterback job right away, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick for months,...

France's coronavirus death toll rises by 369 to 22,614

The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 369 to stand at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020