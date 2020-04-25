8 active COVID-19 cases including 3 doctors in Aligarh: DM
There are 8 active COVID-19 cases including 3 doctors in Aligarh, District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh said on Saturday.ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:17 IST
There are 8 active COVID-19 cases including 3 doctors in Aligarh, District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh said on Saturday. "A total of 10 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district. One person has been cured and one person died of COVID-19. So, there are eight active COVID-19 cases including three doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College," Singh told media.
"Areas reporting cases have been sanitised. Medical teams are conducting thermal scanning and medical check-up in the hotspot areas," he added. Singh also informed that administration is ensuring the delivery of fruits and milk in Muslim dominated locality during Ramzan amid COVID-19 lockdown.
With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Poor countries could suffer more without action due to COVID-19: WHO chief
Efforts to contain desert locusts in East Africa forging ahead despite COVID-19
Women’s rights made over decades in danger due to COVID-19: UN chief
Poor countries must take steps to avert debt wrought by COVID-19: UN report
High-profile Indian diaspora group raises USD 600K for COVID-19 relief