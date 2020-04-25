Left Menu
8 active COVID-19 cases including 3 doctors in Aligarh: DM

There are 8 active COVID-19 cases including 3 doctors in Aligarh, District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh said on Saturday.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:17 IST
8 active COVID-19 cases including 3 doctors in Aligarh: DM
Chandra Bhushan Singh, DM Aligarh speaking to media on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

There are 8 active COVID-19 cases including 3 doctors in Aligarh, District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh said on Saturday. "A total of 10 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district. One person has been cured and one person died of COVID-19. So, there are eight active COVID-19 cases including three doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College," Singh told media.

"Areas reporting cases have been sanitised. Medical teams are conducting thermal scanning and medical check-up in the hotspot areas," he added. Singh also informed that administration is ensuring the delivery of fruits and milk in Muslim dominated locality during Ramzan amid COVID-19 lockdown.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

