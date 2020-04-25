R'than govt determined to stop domestic violence during lockdown: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government is determined to stop domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdown and women facing any kind of atrocities can lodge a complaint on 1090 helpline. The chief minister made the remarks at a high-level meeting here.

In the present circumstances, the state government will not neglect its responsibility to take care of women, Gehlot said. Women facing any kind of domestic violence or atrocities can lodge a complaint on the Garima Helpline -- 1090, he said.

During the lockdown, Gehlot said, women are contributing to the fight against coronavirus by fulfilling their duties as doctors, nurses, Asha Sahyogini, sanitation workers, teachers and administrative officers, besides taking care of their families. He said the state government has also made proper arrangements for pregnant women and obstetricians so that they do not face any problem during the lockdown, which began on March 25.

According to data shared by the National Commission for Women (NCW), it received 587 complaints of crimes against women from March 23 to April 16, out of which 239 were related to domestic violence. In contrast, the commission had received 123 complaints of domestic violence between February 27 and March 22.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had earlier said the high number of cases can be attributed to the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak which has locked the abuser and the victim together..