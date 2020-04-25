Maha will try to bring back students stranded in Kota: Patil

Maha will try to bring back students stranded in Kota: PatilPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:53 IST
The Maharashtra government will definitely try to bring back its students stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, state minister Jayant Patil said on Saturday. The lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of COVID- 19, will be in force till May 3.
"The government will definitely try to bring back the students to Maharashtra," Water Resources Minister Patil said during an address via Instagram, according to a statement. Patil said the state was suffering economically due to the lockdown but had the capability to bounce back.
He said the government will take legal action against those spreading rumours or fake news. Patil asked students to prepare for examinations during the lockdown and be ready whenever they are conducted.
