Khattar launches mobile application to help people during coronavirus crisis

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:07 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday launched a mobile application designed to help the needy in the state during the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The 'HelpMe' app aims to provide all the necessary services to the people, including telemedicine, movement passes, assistance in crop procurement and delivery of dry rations, cooked food and education materials, an official statement said.

The chief minister said the application would enable people put forward requests for dry rations, cooked food, LPG cylinders, ambulance, doctor, movement passes and bank appointments among others. He said the moment a citizen fills the options in the app as per his or her requirements, the request would immediately be forwarded to the officer concerned to take necessary action.

Further, the officer will inform about the completion of the task to the citizen concerned. Khattar said the app would also help farmers obtain passes to sell their crops at the 'mandis'. Citizens seeking financial aid can also check their eligibility and the status of their application in real-time, he added.

V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, said the app is available in both Hindi and English languages in the Android Play Store. He said the application, which is GPS-enabled, aims to provide the necessary timely help to every individual. Umachankar added that to use the application, users would need to download it and then register themselves.

Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Vijayendra Kumar said three options have been made available in the app for those who wish to help the people in the hour of crisis. People can come forward to help the needy as volunteers, make contributions of rations to any needy person and also contribute to the Haryana COVID Relief Fund.

