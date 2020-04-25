Left Menu
Development News Edition

After MHA instructions, most shops in HP's Kangra to remain open from Monday

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:14 IST
After MHA instructions, most shops in HP's Kangra to remain open from Monday

Following instructions by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a majority of commercial establishments may be opened during curfew relaxation period in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district from Monday. In an order issued on Saturday, Kangra District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati said all shops except malls, hair salons, beauty parlours, liquor vendors, restaurants, hotels, cafes and eating joints would be permitted to open during curfew relaxation from 8 am to 12 noon from Monday.

In the Friday night order issued by the MHA, it states that all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT will be allowed to open during the lockdown. The DM stated that wearing face mask or face cover while stepping outside home and ensuring at least 1.5 metre distance in shops would be mandatory.

Only one person of a family will be allowed to go on foot to shops and banks after wearing masks and maintaining mandatory distance between two persons, he added. Any shop where violation of social distancing norms by customers is found will be immediately sealed by the police, he added.

Besides, curfew will be relaxed from 5.30 am to 7 am for morning walkers, he added. Regarding industries permitted to operate under MHA guidelines, the general manager of the district industries centre will be competent to issue passes for movement of persons within the district which may be required for operation of industries, he added.

The DM further stated that passes for inter-district movement of persons within the state may be issued by sub-divisional magistrates..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 meters world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Head constable in Mumbai dies of COVID-19

A 57-year-old head constable, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus passed away on Saturday, said the Mumbai Police. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases of ...

AIIMS Nurses Union seeks exemption from Centre's decision to put on hold DA, DR hike

The AIIMS Nurses Union termed the Centres decision of putting on hold increment in dearness allowance DA for employees and dearness relief DR for pensioners due to the coronavirus crisis insensitive, and sought exemption of nursing staff an...

Two more COVID-19 patients recover in HP, no new case in last two days

Two more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 22, a senior health official said. Ten patients from Una district, four from Chamba, three each from Solan and Kang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020