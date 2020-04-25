Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thermal screening, random COVID-19 testing for home delivery executives: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:19 IST
Thermal screening, random COVID-19 testing for home delivery executives: Noida police

Delivery executives of e-commerce firms will undergo thermal screening and random sample testing for coronavirus in Noida and Greater Noida, Commissioner of Police (CP) Alok Singh said on Saturday. Singh said this at a meeting with senior police officials of Noida and Greater Noida, where he also instructed them to "actively monitor" the social media during Ramzan, a month considered pious in Islam.

The commissioner asked the officers to ensure strict adherence to social-distancing norms in all activities during the lockdown, as he reviewed law and order, and the crime-control situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi has recorded 112 coronavirus cases so far, while 59 of these patients have been cured, according to official figures.

"Thermal screening must be done of all the home delivery executives of e-commerce companies and sample testing should be done on a random basis. Officials must speak to the e-commerce companies concerned regarding this. "In view of Ramzan, there is a need to actively monitor the social media space," Singh said at the meeting, which was also attended by Additional CPs Akhilesh Kumar and Shriparna Ganguly, all DCPs of the district and other senior police officers.

He also directed the officers to intensify patrolling and flag marches at the hotspots and sensitive areas. "The ongoing action against illegal liquor will continue," the CP said.

Singh said the police personnel and rapid response teams on duty must wear personal protection equipment (PPE) and use the visor (helmet) provided to them. All police personnel stationed at checkposts and barriers must also wear the visor, he added.

"Adequate safety equipment are available and all police personnel on duty must remain safe," Singh said, while instructing the officials to keep safety kits at all spots where police personnel are stationed. The CP said the police personnel must ensure that crowding does not take place at "mandis" (wholesale markets) and procurement centres.

"They must see to it that social distancing is strictly implemented," he said. Singh said all liquor shops must be inspected by the DCPs concerned in coordination with the district excise officers.

He also asked the officials to prepare a roster for inspecting the liquor shops, saying any discrepancy will not be tolerated. Singh also discussed issues relating to bringing back the labourers from Uttar Pradesh, who have completed the 14-day quarantine process but are stranded in other states.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 meters world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Head constable in Mumbai dies of COVID-19

A 57-year-old head constable, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus passed away on Saturday, said the Mumbai Police. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases of ...

AIIMS Nurses Union seeks exemption from Centre's decision to put on hold DA, DR hike

The AIIMS Nurses Union termed the Centres decision of putting on hold increment in dearness allowance DA for employees and dearness relief DR for pensioners due to the coronavirus crisis insensitive, and sought exemption of nursing staff an...

Two more COVID-19 patients recover in HP, no new case in last two days

Two more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 22, a senior health official said. Ten patients from Una district, four from Chamba, three each from Solan and Kang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020