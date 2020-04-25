Left Menu
CPWD asks official incharge of govt buildings to follow guidelines related to ACs, ventilation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:10 IST
According to the guidelines, room temperature should be set between 24 degrees to 30-degree centigrade while relative humidity level should be maintained between 40 percent and 70 percent. Image Credit: ANI

The CPWD has asked its official in charge of central government's buildings across the country to follow guidelines, issued by an organization - 'ISHRAE', to address issues related to air-conditioners and ventilation to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. According to the guidelines, room temperature should be set between 24 degrees to 30-degree centigrade while relative humidity level should be maintained between 40 percent and 70 percent.

The guidelines, complied by the Indian Society of Heating and Refrigerating and Air Conditioner Engineers (ISHRAE), stated that in a humid climate, the temperature should be set closer to 24 degrees Celsius for de-humidification and in dry climates, it should be closer to 30 degrees Celsius. The fan should be used to increase air movement. The Central Public Works Department, a major construction agency of the central government, said that the guidelines are for guidance and use by all field officials.

The CPWD constructs and maintains buildings of the central government across the country. "All things considered, the relative humidity level of 40 percent to 70 percent is considered to be the most suitable environment for humans and decreases problems from pathogens," it said.

It also said that toilet and kitchen exhaust fans must be kept in operating mode. Talking about the use of AC by commercial establishments, the guidelines said that most commercial establishments have remained closed during the lockdown. These establishments will need maintenance for both engineering and health safety, it stated.

"The air-conditioned spaces of establishments under prolonged lockdown will pose health hazards due to fungus and molds in the ducts and open spaces depending on the humidity and temperature prevailing within," it stated. Further, there may be bird droppings, and excreta of rodents as well as an increased level of insects, it also said.

"The system not be designed for sufficient fresh air intake and ventilation. The following steps are recommended for the start-up of the air conditioning system," it added. The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive patients crossed 26,000 on Saturday with fresh cases getting detected in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and the national capital among other places.

