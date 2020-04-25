First MLA of Raga Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh dies

The first MLA of Raga Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, Nido Techi, died at his residence at Tamen Camp on Saturday after prolonged illness, family members said. He was 75 and is survived by five sons and three daughters.

His eldest son Nido Pavitra was elected as an MLA from the constituency for two terms from 2004 to 2014. Techi served in various capacities in the state government, including as chairman of the estimate committee, under the then first chief minister P K Thungon.