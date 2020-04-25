2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in door-to-door survey: Bihar Health Secretary
A total of 2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the door-to-door survey conducted in many districts, Lokesh Kumar Singh, health secretary, Bihar said on Saturday. "Bihar government is conducting a door-to-door survey in many districts. In this survey, 71,25,000 people have been tested in which 2526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19. Out of these, the samples of 1890 people have been sent for testing," an official statement quoted Singh as saying.
Meanwhile, 10 more cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 238 in the state. Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said, "COVID-19 cases rise to 238 in Bihar with 10 more people tested positive today. Out of the new cases, five have been reported in Kaimur, four in Buxar and one in Patna." (ANI)
