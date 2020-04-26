Left Menu
J-K admn issues clarification on MHA's order regarding opening of shops

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued a notification clarifying shops and establishments that will be allowed to operate in pursuance of the April 24 order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-04-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 04:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued a notification clarifying shops and establishments that will be allowed to operate in pursuance of the April 24 order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). As per the notification by the administration of the Union Territory, "all shops except eateries with sit-in facilities, cinema halls, malls, restaurants, parlours, saloons, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places" will be permitted with local arrangements on timing and spacing for ensuring physical distancing in rural areas.

However, shops and establishments in single-brand and multi-brand malls will not be permitted. In urban areas, "all standalone shops/neighbourhood shops/shops in residential complexes, except eateries with sit-in facilities, cinema halls, malls, restaurants, parlours, saloons, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parts, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places" will be permitted with local arrangements on timing and spacing for physical distancing.

Among those not permitted are "shops in malls, markets (with clusters of shops like Bazaars) and market complexes except permissible shops selling essential items like groceries, fruits, vegetables, bakeries etc." According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has 454 COVID-19 cases, including 109 cured/discharged/migrated and five deaths. (ANI)

