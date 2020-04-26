Left Menu
ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-04-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 08:23 IST
Odisha confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases, total count surges to 103
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Sunday, said the State Health Department.

"With three more COVID-19 positive cases, the total number has spiked to 103," read an official statement issued by the Health Department.

Of the 103 cases, 68 are active cases, 34 have recovered and 1 death has been reported till now, the statement further read. (ANI)

