Odisha confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases, total count surges to 103
Three more people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Sunday, said the State Health Department.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-04-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 08:23 IST
"With three more COVID-19 positive cases, the total number has spiked to 103," read an official statement issued by the Health Department.
Of the 103 cases, 68 are active cases, 34 have recovered and 1 death has been reported till now, the statement further read. (ANI)
