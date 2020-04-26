Baba Kedar's 'doli' leaves for Kedarnath Dham

Kedarnath's chief priest along with others departed with Baba Kedarnath's 'doli' for Gaurikund on Sunday morning.

The 'doli' departed from Gaddisthal for Gaurikund. The 'yatra' will be covered via vehicle till Gaurikund and then to Kedarnath Dham by foot.

This time due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Baba Kedarnath will not take rest during the yatra. The temple doors are scheduled to open on April 29. (ANI)