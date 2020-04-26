Left Menu
Baba Kedar's 'doli' leaves for Kedarnath Dham

Kedarnath's chief priest along with others departed with Baba Kedarnath's 'doli' for Gaurikund on Sunday morning.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:07 IST
Baba Kedarnath's 'doli'. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kedarnath's chief priest along with others departed with Baba Kedarnath's 'doli' for Gaurikund on Sunday morning.

The 'doli' departed from Gaddisthal for Gaurikund. The 'yatra' will be covered via vehicle till Gaurikund and then to Kedarnath Dham by foot.

This time due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Baba Kedarnath will not take rest during the yatra. The temple doors are scheduled to open on April 29. (ANI)

