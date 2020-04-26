58 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2141
58 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,141, the state Health Department said.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:58 IST
58 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,141, the state Health Department said. Out of the total cases reported today, 11 are from Ajmer, 1 each from Hanumagarh and Jhalawar,15 from Jodhpur, 7 from Jaipur, 3 from Kota and 20 found in Nagaur.
According to the state health department, of the total of 2,141 COVID-19 patients in the state, 513 have recovered and 244 have been discharged. So far, 35 people in the state have died due to the infection. (ANI)
ALSO READ
18 more found positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, number rises to 579
18 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, tally rises to 579
117 more COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan, total rises to 678
COVID-19 outbreak: Rajasthan govt to promote class 9 and 11 students to next class
Total COVID-19 positive cases reach 678 in Rajasthan