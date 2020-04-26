Kerala: 41 people in home quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive lorry driver

After a lorry driver was tested positive for the novel coronavirus here, 41 people, who came in direct contact with him, have been put under home quarantine in Vazhakkulam of Ernakulam district, informed S Suhas, Ernakulam District Collector on Sunday. The driver used to transport pineapples from Vazhakkulam market to the state of Tamil Nadu.

He stayed in Vazhakkulam for five days before being tested positive for the deadly virus, District Collector further informed while addressing a press conference in Kochi today. According to the Health Ministry, so far Kerala has recorded as many as 457 cases of COVID-19, out which 338 have been cures/discharged/migrated and 4 have died. (ANI)