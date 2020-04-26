Left Menu
Low pressure area possible over south Andaman Sea around April 30

As per the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is very likely to form over south Andaman Sea and the neighbouring areas around April 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is very likely to form over south Andaman Sea and the neighbouring areas around April 30. The prediction has been made from various numerical weather prediction models and the environmental and thermo-dynamic conditions prevailing over the region.

The low-pressure area is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 48 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially and then north-northeastwards along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands from April 30 to May 3, IMD said. Under its influence, adverse weather is likely over and around Andaman & Nicobar Islands and surrounding sea areas.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off north Sumatra coast, the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal from April 30 to May 3. (ANI)

