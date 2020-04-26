Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:38 IST
12 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar
Representative image Image Credit:

Twelve people were killed in lightning strikes in three districts of Bihar on Sunday, disaster management officials said. Nine persons were killed in Saran district while two died in Jamui and one in Bhojpur, they said.

Eight people were also injured in Saran district and they are being treated at Chhapra Sadar Hospital, Superintendent of Police Hari Kishore Rai said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, an official release said.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. "The loss of lives was comparatively less as people were indoors due to the lockdown," Kumar was quoted as saying in the release.

The chief minister urged the people to remain alert at times when the meteorological department has forecast bad weather and pay heed to advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department, it added.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally reaches 255

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported in Bihar to 255, a top health department official said. The total number of active cases in the state now stand at 197. Two men, one each fro...

COVID-19 effect: Vijayvargiya stages sit-in at home against WB

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the politicians to find a new way of holding protests as senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday staged a dharna at his home here against the West Bengal government over its handling of the COVID...

India's COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, Indias total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total cases are incl...

Arunachal governor compliments people on success of lockdown in state

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra on Sunday complimented the people of the state for successful implementation of the lockdown, besides taking all precautionary measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor appealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020