53 UP labourers returning from Haryana quarantined, over 9,800 workers on their way: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:59 IST
As many as 53 residents of Uttar Pradesh, who were working as labourers in Haryana arrived in Etah district on Sunday, where they were screened for coronavirus and quarantined, a senior state government official said. Briefing reporters in the state capital here, Awasthi said, "On Sunday, over 9,800 workers hailing from different districts of Uttar Pradesh and working in Haryana will be coming back." According to Etah District Magistrate Sukhlal Bharti, as many as 214 workers working in the neighbouring state and hailing from Etah district are to come back to the district in nine buses.

Lunch packs were served to those who had returned following which they were quarantined at JDH Degree College located on Agra Road. The Etah DM also said instructions have been issued to all the officials and workers at the quarantine centre to ensure that the labourers, who have come from Haryana, do not "run away" from the centre and that the labourers do not face any problems there, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said.

On April 25, the UP government began bringing back the state's native workers stranded elsewhere in the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown and has ensured the return of 2,224 of them in the first phase, a senior official had said. While briefing reporters on Saturday, the additional chief secretary had said the first batch of workers was brought back in 82 buses from Haryana on Saturday, and 11,000 workers were to return by Sunday.

All the returning workers are to be lodged for a 14-day quarantine period. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions to bring back labourers belonging to UP from other states in a phased manner. In this regard, on Saturday as many as 2,224 labourers were brought back in 82 buses from Haryana. These labourers hail from 16 districts of western UP," Awasthi said.

Orders have been issued to prepare shelter homes in the state on a massive scale so that the returnees can be quarantined there..

