Man arrested for theft, raping blind woman in Bhopal

A man has been arrested for theft and for allegedly raping a blind woman in her home in Bhopal in the intervening night of April 16-17.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:50 IST
Man arrested for theft, raping blind woman in Bhopal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"The stolen items - a mobile phone, a pair of silver anklets, two silver toe rings - have been recovered from his possession. An FIR has been registered," Shahpura SHO Chandrakant Patel said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

