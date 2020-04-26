Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pipes transported on horseback to restore water supply in Shopian

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:55 IST
Pipes transported on horseback to restore water supply in Shopian

The Jal Shakti Department transported scores of big pipes on horsebacks to a snowbound mountainous belt in Shopian area of south Kashmir to restore water supply after the services were disputed due to a massive landslide, officials said on Sunday. There was a huge landslide at Dubjan area last week, damaging the Shahbad-Kerawa water supply project. This resulted in stoppage of drinking water supply to various areas in the district, according to officials.

As the issue came into the knowledge of Jal Shakti Department Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Sahu, he directed immediate restoration of water supply, officials said. Engineers and labourers rushed to the Dubjan after transporting new big pipes with the help of horses, the officials said.

The district in Jammu and Kashmir faces several landslides in mountainous and snowbound areas during winters, resulting in damage to water, power supplies and roads. PTI AB HMB.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK seeing definite downward trend in people in hospital with COVID-19 -medical director

Britain is now seeing a very definite downward trend in the number of people who are in hospital with the new coronavirus, the national medical director of Englands health service said on Sunday.We now have a very definite trend in reduced ...

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

French energy major Total said on Sunday that 14 workers including two of its staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus at its sites in Congo Republic, but output at the 190,000 barrels per day operations have not been affected. Co...

Saudi Arabia halts executions of those committing crimes as minors - statement

Saudi Arabia will no longer impose the death sentence on individuals who committed crimes while still minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission HRC said in a statement, citing a royal decree by King Salman.The decree means that any i...

NYC mayor says he wants roadmap by June 1 on how to rebuild

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he hopes to have a roadmap by June 1 on how to rebuild the city after the coronavirus threat subsides. The mayor, a Democrat, said at a news conference that city leaders hes invited to help pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020