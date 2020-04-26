Left Menu
Meat seller arrested for attacking policemen in UP

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:22 IST
Meat seller arrested for attacking policemen in UP

A meat shop owner was arrested after he, along with his family members, allegedly attacked a police team and tried to snatch the service revolver of a sub-inspector, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when policemen questioned the meat seller and his family members for flouting the lockdown norms by openly selling chicken, they said.

"In-charge of Gambhirwa police outpost (under Ramgaav police station) Gaurav Salong, along with another policemen, was returning after taking a person for quarantine at a hospital. They saw that Abdul Kalam, a meat-seller, along with his family members, was openly selling chicken," Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said. "A crowd had gathered there, violating the social distancing norms. The policemen dispersed the crowd and this angered Kalam, who, along with his two brothers and their wives, attacked the police team. They also tried to snatch the service revolver of Singh, who sustained injuries on his hand in the attack," Mishra said.

Kalam was arrested after additional force from the police station arrived while other members of the family fled the spot, he said. "On the complaint of Gaurav Singh, a case has been registered against three persons, including three women for rioting, lockdown violation, obstructing a government servant from discharging duty and under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Teams have been formed to arrest the rest of the accused persons," Mishra said.

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

