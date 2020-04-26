Left Menu
IAF evacuates cancer-afflicted girl from Kuwait: Shripad Naik

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:34 IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday evacuated a six-year-old girl, suffering from cancer and in need of an emergency surgery, along with her father from Kuwait in a humanitarian mission amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said. The minister has shared a photo of a man, with a girl sitting on his shoulder, standing outside an IAF plane.

"Today an Indian Air Force plane on a humanitarian mission to assist the State of Kuwait during COVID-19 crisis, evacuated a six year girl with her father," Naik stated in a Facebok post. "The small girl is suffering from cancer (tumour in her skull) and she needed emergency surgery," he wrote.

He stated: "Where else does God reside - with the Indian Air Force crew, the Govt of India with numerous functionaries making it happen, and, of course the father carrying the small girl, let's wish her well. "May she recover fast and lead a long and healthy life. God bless her with her recovery".

