Maharashtra: Renowned writer-poet Uttam Tupe dies in Pune

Renowned writer and poet Uttam Tupedied in a private hospital in Pune on Sunday after prolongedillness. He was 78

He wrote several hundred short stories and 16 novels,dealing extensively with caste issues and rural problems, andwas the recipient of several awards

Paying tribute, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister AjitPawar, in a release, said Tupe's contribution to Marathiliterature was significant and added that "today we have lostsensitive author".