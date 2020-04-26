Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Burial free in Mumbai's Mahim Muslim cemetery

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:54 IST
COVID-19: Burial free in Mumbai's Mahim Muslim cemetery

The Mahim Kabrastan Trust in Mumbai on Sunday said burial of COVID-19 victims will be free of cost at their cemetery. It is one of the cemeteries mandated by Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation to bury community members who die due to the coronavirus infection.

"During such distressing times, serving mankind is the most important aspect. We have decided to waive off all burial expenses. Burial of COVID-19 victims in Mahim Sunni Muslim Kabrastan is free of cost," Mahim Sunni Muslim Kabrastan Trust chairperson Suhail Khandvani said. He said the burial is being done as per protocol to ensure there is zero risk of transmission of the virus to those in attendance.

"Special coffin boxes have been organized, and the burial takes place with zero manual intervention. Sanitation is done before and after the burial," he added..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shimla administration allows opening of shops in rural areas

The Shimla district administration has allowed the opening of all shops, except shopping malls and liquor shops, in rural areas during the lockdown relaxation hours. In an order dated April 26, the administration allowed shops in rural area...

You have potential to become number one bowler in all formats: Yuvraj to Bumrah

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, saying the pacer has the potential to become the number one bowler in the world in all three formats of the game. During an Instagram Live session, Yuvraj said...

European carmakers restart production as coronavirus lockdowns ease

Volkswagen will restart production at its Wolfsburg factory in Germany on Monday, the latest of a fleet of European carmakers to take advantage of eased coronavirus lockdown rules to resume manufacturing. VW, the worlds largest car manufact...

Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic as 'Avengers Endgame' clocks one year

Sharing a throwback picture from the purple carpet premiere of Avengers Endgame, actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday said that he is feeling nostalgic as the film completed its first anniversary. The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020