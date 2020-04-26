COVID-19: Cases beach 1,000 mark in Telangana, central team visits Hyderabad

(Eds: Adds Chief Minister's quotes, central team visit to city) Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI): With 11 new coronavirus positive cases being added, Telangana on Sunday breached the 1,000 mark, despite the fall in the number of cases during the past few days. According to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department, the number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1,001 while the active patients stood at 660 after nine patients including a 75-year old man, contact of a person with travel history to Delhi,were discharged after recovery.

All the 11 new cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, the bulletin added. No death was reported and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continues to be 25, the bulletin said adding as many as 316 people have been discharged so far.

The number of cases are on the declining side for the past four days. The state witnessed 13 and seven cases on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Expressing satisfaction over the decreasing trend in the number of cases, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said it was due to strict implementation of the ongoing lockdown. In a press release, he said if people extend their support to the lockdown for some more days and follow the guidelines provided by the government on containment of the virus spread, the situation would further improve for the better.

He said the situation in the country will be known after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with all the CMs on Monday. Rao held a high-level review meeting here at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday on the implementation of lockdown, measures taken to contain spread of coronavirus and other issues.

He felt that the death rate due to the virus in the state is far less than the national average, which is some solace to the State. "If the present lockdown continues for some time, people maintain their personal hygiene and take precautions; the virus spread will totally come down during the days to come," the release quoted Rao as saying.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which is on a visit to the state to assess the COVID-19 situation, on Sunday extensively toured different parts of the city by visiting the Raithu Bazar, Nature Cure hospital besides a containment zone, an official release said. The Central team, led by Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, also held a meeting with Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy and other senior police officials.

The team was briefed on the measures taken by the state police to enforce lockdown in the state besides on the security and bandobast arrangements near containment zones and at hospitals where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment. The team appreciated the role of police in supply of essentials to citizens and also to migrant workers, it said.

The Central team also expressed its satisfaction on the various initiatives taken by the Telangana government to contain COVID-19 in the state, the release said. The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited several places in the city to have a glance at the efforts taken by the state government to contain COVID-19.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanthy and other officials, explained to the team members about the steps taken up by the government as part of the Containment Plan. The Central team during it's visit to Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar and enquired about sales of essential commodities with the shopkeepers and also observed the circles drawn as a measure for social distancing in front of vegetable shops.

The team members were informed that 120 mobile vans are supplying vegetables and fruits in different parts of the city manned by SHG women. The Central team members interacted with vendors and inquired from where the vegetables are brought to sell in the market.

Later the central team members visited the quarantine center at Nature Cure Hospital and interacted with doctors and medical staff there. They enquired about facilities such as testing kits and arrangementsfor the people who are quarantined.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in the Video Conference held by Rajeev Gauba, Cabinet Secretary on "Public health response to COVID-19" from B R K R Bhavan here, a separate press release said. The Cabinet Secretary informed that the video conference is to have an assessment on the present situation on fighting against coronavirus.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said the Police and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) are conducting socio economic and need assessment survey of migrant labourers. So far nearly 5,500 migrant labourers living in different areas in the city were surveyed, the Commissioner said.