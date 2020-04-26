Left Menu
COVID-19 death toll rises to 30 in UP; no. of cases 1,873

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:08 IST
With three COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 30 in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Of the three fresh deaths, two were reported from Agra while one was from Meerut, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director and State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said in a statement issued here.

Agra has accounted for 10 COVID-19 deaths, Moradabad six, Meerut five, Kanpur three and Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Firozabad and Aligarh have reported a fatality each. On Sunday, 80 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the state, with Kanpur Nagar and Saharanpur recording 21 cases each, followed by 11 in Varanasi.

So far, 1,873 coronavirus cases have been reported from 58 of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 327 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 66 on Sunday, Agarwal said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,516, he added. Till now, 1,052 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat, those related to them and those who came in contact with them, have tested positive for the deadly virus in the state, officials said.

"Most of the COVID-19 deaths are attributed to co-morbidity or old age," Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, told reporters here. Meanwhile, 25 people from Firozabad, including Mayor Nutan Rathore, have tested negative for the virus, Dr Alok Sharma, Chief Medical Superintendent of Firozabad District Hospital, said.

All of them have been placed under home-quarantine and are being monitored, he added. In Jalaun, a doctor and his spouse have tested positive for COVID-19, while their son and daughter have tested negative for the disease.

"On April 25, a doctor posted at the district hospital in Orai (the headquarters of Jalaun district) tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, the samples of his family members were taken. His wife tested positive, while his son and daughter tested negative for the disease," Jalaun District Magistrate Mannan Akhtar said..

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

