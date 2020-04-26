Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more COVID-19 patients recover in HP, no new case for third day

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:27 IST
Three more COVID-19 patients recover in HP, no new case for third day

Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 25, a senior health official said. Twelve patients from Una district, five from Solan, four from Chamba, three from Kangra and one from Sirmaur district have recovered from the infection so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

No fresh coronavirus case was reported in the state in the last three days, he added. Of the 261 samples sent for testing on Sunday, 194 tested negative while reports of the rest are awaited, Dhiman added.

These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan. The testing centre in Tanda in Dharamshala has tested 87 samples, and the reports of all of them came out negative, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Rakesh Prajapati said. He said the samples include 29 from Una Distrct, 12 from Hamirpur district, 21 from Chamba district and 25 from Kangra.

So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases in the state has now reduced to 10. Four active cases from Una, two each from Chamba and Hamirpur, one each from Kangra and Sirmaur are being treated at Tanda's RPGMC in Kangra, Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur district and Katha's ESIC in Baddi.

Four patients were taken to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh. Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan district's Baddi and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2. PTI COR DJI CK

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany flips to Apple-Google approach on smartphone contact tracing

Germany changed course on Sunday over which type of smartphone technology it wanted to use to trace coronavirus infections, backing an approach supported by Apple and Google along with a growing number of other European countries.Countries ...

Report: Saints sign QB Hill, close in on deal with Winston

The New Orleans Saints re-signed quarterback Tayson Hill on Sunday and are closing in on a deal with free agent Jameis Winston, according to reports on Sunday. Veteran Drew Brees is locked in as the starter, and the Saints retained backup H...

13 people, who came in contact with COVID-19 positive Punjab doctor, tested in HP's Kangra

Samples of 13 people from Kangra district, who came in contact with a coronavirus positive doctor of a private hospital in Punjabs Pathankot, have been sent for verification on Sunday, officials said. The reports are expected to come by Mon...

Maharashtra: Renowned writer-poet Uttam Tupe dies in Pune

Renowned writer and poet Uttam Tupedied in a private hospital in Pune on Sunday after prolongedillness. He was 78He wrote several hundred short stories and 16 novels,dealing extensively with caste issues and rural problems, andwas the recip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020