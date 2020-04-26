Coronavirus cases in Pune district grow to 1,264; deaths 77

With 80 fresh COVID-19 cases in Pune, the number of such patients in the district increased to 1,264, an official said on Sunday. Five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, which took the death toll to 77.

"As far as the areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, the tally of COVID cases went up to 1,119," a health department official said. In Pimpri Chinchwad, the count of coronavirus positive patients is 82, while in the rural parts of the district, that number is 63, the official said.