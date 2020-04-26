Nine held for clashing over monetary dispute

Nine men were arrested after two groups clashed over a monetary dispute at Kurar area of suburban Malad, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night in Sanjay Nagar locality, the official said.

"One Sarfaraz Baig (34) was on his way to purchase some grocery items when four accused attacked him with iron rods, sharp weapons and tried to kill him for the water connection dues worth Rs 15,000," a senior official said. "Sarfaraz called his friends in his support.

Accordingly, Ahmed Baig, Aayyaz Baig, Najamuddin Baig and Javed Baig came to his rescue and clashed with the other group," he added. Based on the complaint lodged by Sarfaraz and his group, four accused, identified as Mayyuddi Ajammiya Sayyed, Injamam alias Ijju Mayyuddin Sayyed, Tabrej Mayyuddin sayyed and Sufiyan Baig were arrested. Another accused, Ejaul Sayyed, is wanted in the case.

They were arrested under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 384 (extortion) and other sections related to rioting, he said. However, they filed a counter complaint against Sarfaraz and his friends, following which five of them were arrested. Two others- Shahmuddin Baig and Jabir Baig- are wanted in the case.

They were arrested under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon) and other sections related to rioting, the official said. Senior inspector of Kurar Police Station, Babasaheb Salunkhe, said, "Both the groups filed complaints against each other. We have arrested nine of them, while three are yet to be held." PTI ZA NP NP