Punjab Police nab Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and recovered Rs 29 lakh in Indian currency from his possession. The terrorist has been identified as Hilal Ahmed Wagay, a resident of Nowgam in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, said DGP Dinkar Gupta, according to a press release from Punjab Police.

The DGP pointed out that Hilal was nabbed by the alert team of Amritsar Commissionerate Police, which was on patrol duty on mobike late evening on April 25 near Metro Mart in the city. An FIR under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012) has been registered in Police Station Sadar, Amritsar City, the statement said.

The DGP said that preliminary interrogation revealed that Hilal had been sent by Riyaz Ahmed Naiku, Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir, to collect money from an unidentified person near Metro Mart in his truck. Gupta stated that the money was delivered to him by the unknown person, who came in a vehicle. The person accompanying him in the truck has been identified as Rayees Ahmed, a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP added. (ANI)