COVID-19 lockdown: Lucknow Police issues 21-point advisory for festivals

In view of Ramzan, Buddha Purnima, Eid ul-Fitr and Bada Mangal, Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner Naveen Arora has banned religious and other gatherings, slaughter of animals and sale and transport of meat under Section 144 of the CrPC.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 07:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of Ramzan, Buddha Purnima, Eid ul-Fitr and Bada Mangal, Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner Naveen Arora has banned religious and other gatherings, slaughter of animals and sale and transport of meat under Section 144 of the CrPC. Sale of Chinese manjha has also been banned, according to an official order.

"Social media group admins will ensure that no member posts fake news/inflammatory messages in the group. If any member posts such a message, admin shall remove them from the group before making them delete the message. The police shall be informed," Arora stated in the order. The 21-point advisory by Arora said that five or more persons will not gather in a group without permission. It added that strict action will be taken against those people, who will not follow the guidelines.

The order will remain in force till May 30 or another order is issued by police in this regard, Arora stated. This comes amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. (ANI)

