36 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 2,221

Three people have died due to COVID-19 and 36 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Rajasthan, the state Health Department said on Monday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 09:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people have died due to COVID-19 and 36 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Rajasthan, the state Health Department said on Monday. "With 36 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, the total number of positive cases here has mounted to 2,221," read an official statement from the Health Department.

Of 44 deaths that have been reported till now, three people from Jaipur died on Monday, the statement further read. As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 27,892, of which 6185 have recovered/discharged and 872 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

