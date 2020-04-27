Left Menu
Development News Edition

After video from quarantine centre in Agra goes viral, DM seeks report from officials

After a video showing people at a coronavirus quarantine centre in Agra scrambling for essentials like biscuits and water from behind the locked gates of the facility went viral, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh has sought a report in this regard and directed teams to ensure that there are no such complaints again.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:12 IST
After video from quarantine centre in Agra goes viral, DM seeks report from officials
District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh speaking to ANI in Agra.. Image Credit: ANI

After a video showing people at a coronavirus quarantine centre in Agra scrambling for essentials like biscuits and water from behind the locked gates of the facility went viral, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh has sought a report in this regard and directed teams to ensure that there are no such complaints again.

"I inspected the centre after complaints. Everything has been set right. Chief Development Officer has been directed to fix the responsibility and submit a report. Teams have been asked to work properly and ensure such complaints do not come again," Singh told ANI.

In the video from the quarantine facility on Agra-Mathura road, a man in protective gear can be seen throwing biscuit packets close to the gate, and people from the other side stretching out their hands to reach them. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Agra

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Have considered coming out of retirement: Arjen Robben

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben revealed that he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football. Robben bid adieu to his illustrious career, that took him from Groningen to PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Mun...

Justin Bieber shares adorable 'My Family' picture

Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his family. The 26-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of ...

U.S. Treasury currency report on trade partners delayed, Taiwan c.bank sources say

The U.S. Treasurys latest semi-annual report on trade practices of its major trading partners which was due this month has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge at Taiwans central bank told Reuters....

Rangers' Gallo grabs playoff spot in MLB The Show

The Texas Rangers Joey Gallo continued to show his dominance in the MLB The Show Players League, going 4-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and move back atop the standings with a 23-4 record. Gallo moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays Blake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020