After video from quarantine centre in Agra goes viral, DM seeks report from officials

After a video showing people at a coronavirus quarantine centre in Agra scrambling for essentials like biscuits and water from behind the locked gates of the facility went viral, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh has sought a report in this regard and directed teams to ensure that there are no such complaints again.

"I inspected the centre after complaints. Everything has been set right. Chief Development Officer has been directed to fix the responsibility and submit a report. Teams have been asked to work properly and ensure such complaints do not come again," Singh told ANI.

In the video from the quarantine facility on Agra-Mathura road, a man in protective gear can be seen throwing biscuit packets close to the gate, and people from the other side stretching out their hands to reach them. (ANI)