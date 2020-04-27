Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manish Tewari demands probe in 'profiteering' in procurement of COVID-19 rapid test kits

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday demanded that the Centre order an investigation into the alleged profiteering in the procurement of coronavirus rapid test kits.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:25 IST
Manish Tewari demands probe in 'profiteering' in procurement of COVID-19 rapid test kits
Congress leader Manish Tewari addressing a video conference on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday demanded that the Centre order an investigation into the alleged profiteering in the procurement of coronavirus rapid test kits. In a video conference on social media, Tewari claimed that a company was given a contract at the behest of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to buy the testing kits from China. "The price of 1 testing kit was Rs 245, thus 5 lakh kits amounts to Rs 12.25 crore. However, the firm sold the kits to another company at Rs 21 crore and the ICMR procured these kits at Rs 30 crore, which is a profit margin of more than 100 per cent," he said.

Tewari said the kits costing Rs 245 each are being sold at Rs 600 per piece in this pandemic situation when the country's economy has been hit hard. "The question is, what is happening? There is a need to stop this black marketing and profiteering.How many more kits could be procured for Rs 18 crore? We want to demand from the government that it should be investigated and this profiteering should be stopped," Tewari said.

He appealed to the government to provide information regarding "what has been imported in the last one month and how many items have been purchased and sold to government". Delhi High Court had on Sunday directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order.

"The country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. People have been cloistered in their homes or constrained to stay wherever they were on March 24. A profit mark-up of Rs 155 that is 61 percent on the landed cost price of Rs 245 is much on the higher side and in any case more than sufficient for the seller," Justice Najmi Waziri said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bhumi Pednekar to share nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating during coronavirus

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, along with her nutritionist, will share health and nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemicThe actor said she wants to inspire people to eat healthy and stay fi...

Lucknow hospital begins plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 positive patients

A 58-year-old doctor became the first coronavirus patient at the King George Medical University KGMU here to receive plasma therapy as an experimental treatment for the disease, a hospital official said on Monday. The doctor from Orai in Ut...

3 killed, two injured in wall collapse incidents in UP's Unnao

Three people were killed and two others injured in three separate incidents of wall collapse due to rains and thunderstorm here, officials said on Monday. Ramvati 53 died after a wall of her mud house collapsed in Ummedkheda village under M...

French police to investigate alleged racial slurs in arrest incident

Frances police watchdog is to investigate allegations that officers racially insulted a man after arresting him in a deprived Paris suburb where unrest broke out last week.Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday there was no pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020