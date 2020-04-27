Left Menu
Goa: Staff of 108 ambulance service help woman deliver twins

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:41 IST
The staff of the 108 ambulanceservice in Goa helped a woman deliver twins amid the lockdownin place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, state HealthMinister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday

The woman was on her way to the district hospital inMapusa town when she went into labour some 30 kilometres awayfrom the destination, he told reporters

"Twins were successfully delivered in the ambulance byValpoi staff nurse Nilima Sawant along with other staffincluding Seema Parit and EMT Shreetan Kudnekar," he said.

