J-K Police destroys poppy cultivation in Reasi

Police have destroyed large scale illegal cultivation of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and booked several people in the area, officials said on Monday. A reliable source informed the Arnas Police Station about the illegal cultivation of poppy in Dharan village of Thakerakote tehsil without any permission on Sunday, they said.

A police team, accompanied by Thakerakote Tehsildar Mohd Rafiq, raided the village, the officials said. During the course of action, the team seized some poppy plants and after obtaining some samples and completing formalities, the cultivation was destroyed on the spot by the order of the tehsildar, they said.

Police teams have been deputed to arrest the accused, the offcials said, adding a case in this connection was registered at Arnas Police Station..