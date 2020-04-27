Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 80 pc wheat crop harvested: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:39 IST
Over 80 pc wheat crop harvested: MHA

Over 80 per cent of the wheat crop was harvested in the country till April 26 and a majority of "mandis" were also operational now, a senior government official said on Monday

Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union home ministry, told reporters that over two crore people got employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the country till now

While 80 per cent of the wheat crop has been harvested, about 2,000 or 80 per cent of the "mandis" (wholesale markets) are operational in the country now, she said.  Srivastava said this during a press briefing on the measures taken to enforce the ongoing lockdown, which was imposed with an aim to break the chain of COVID-19 in the country.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Centre on one hand seeks enforcement of lockdown, on other it issues order to reopen shops: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Centre on one hand seeks enforcement of lockdown, on other it issues order to reopen shops WB CM Mamata Banerjee....

Cycling-Riders committed to Bigla-Katusha despite funding withdrawal

Bigla-Katushas riders remain fully committed to the Swiss womens cycling team after their title partners withdrew funding due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said on Monday. Bigla have been a partner since 2005 but la...

6,184 or 22.17 percent COVID-19 patients have recovered: Health Ministry

A total of 6,184 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate in the country to 22.17 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Monday. There has been a rise of 1,396 cases in 24 hours since Sunday morning, taking the total...

Power Min extends deadline for feedback on draft electricity Bill till Jun 5

The power ministry on Monday extended the deadline for submission of stakeholders comments on the draft Electricity Amendment Bill by four weeks till June 5. The ministry had circulated the draft bill on April 17, 2020 with a deadline to su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020