Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:41 p.m.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur favours lockdown extension beyond May 3. 5:32 p.m.

Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha as state's tally mounts to 110. 5:19 p.m.

Haryana is prepared to deal with any eventuality and has begun screening all families being, CM Manohar Lal Khattar says. 4:48 p.m.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Amravati in Maharashtra touched seven after the report of a 72-year-old man who died on April 24 returned positive, officials say. 4:25 p.m.

UP police serves notice on Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. 4:14 p.m.

A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Aurangabad in Maharashtra dies of the infection, while in Hingoli district, four SRPF men were detected with COVID-19, officials say. 3:57 p.m.

Personnel Ministry's training division office sealed after death of one of its staff. 3:55 p.m.

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air, unclear if it causes disease, study says. 3:47 p.m.

Convert COVID-19 challenge into opportunity, PM tells CMs. 3:35 p.m.

Lucknow hospital begins plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 positive patients. 3:17 p.m.

TN builds makeshift walls on AP border to prevent influx of people. 3:15 p.m.

A 50-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus in Gorakhpur, the first case of the virus in the district, officials say. 3:01 p.m.

Work on Telugu films with Rs 600 Crore investment stalled due to COVID-19 lockdown. 2:51 p.m.

Every 7th doctor in US is Indian and they're working as soldiers, fighting COVID-19, says American Physicians of Indian-Origin (AAPI) President Dr Suresh Reddy. 2:39 p.m.

Need to give importance to economy and battle COVID-19, says PM to CMs. 2:09 p.m.

The Delhi High Court seeks response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking directions to them to provide food and water to stray animals during the coronavirus lockdown. 2:08 p.m.

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL of journalists’ bodies on job loss and wage cuts in media. 1:50 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Singapore cross 14,000. 1:45 p.m.

Journalist tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Unnao. 1:43 p.m.

Indian girl beats coronavirus months after surviving cancer in Dubai. 1:28 p.m.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raises issue of faulty kits supplied to UP medical colleges 1:16 p.m. Call for action as domestic abuse arrests surge to 4,093 in London.

1:06 p.m. UK PM Boris Johnson is back in charge of Covid-19 response.

12:35 p.m. UK and Europe devise furlough schemes and bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector.

12:31 p.m. Three more die of COVID-19 in Indore as the district toll reaches 60.

12:23 p.m. Fresh COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand as number of cases rise to 51.

12:19 p.m. A 67-year-old Congress corporator from Ahmedabad died due to coronavirus. 12:04 p.m.

Mumbai has recorded a dramatic fall in the number of deaths due to rail and road accidents amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. 12:02 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 13,328 with death toll reaching 281. 11:45 a.m.

Eighty new COVID-19 cases reported in AP in the last 24 hours, taking the overall state tally to 1,177. 11:41 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi interacts with CMs on COVID-19 situation and discusses staggered exit from countrywide lockdown. 11:37 a.m.

India should look to convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says. 11:36 a.m.

Odisha appoints senior IAS officers as COVID-19 observers in charge of districts. 11:26 a.m.

China's Wuhan city discharges last COVID-19 patient from hospital. 11:09 a.m.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to extend all help to migrants returning to the state. 11:00 a.m.

A 50-year old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building in Bengaluru. 9:44 a.m.

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Bihar as total reaches 277 in the state. 9:37 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 872 in country as the number of cases climb to 27,892, Union Health ministry says. 9:28 a.m.

COVID-19 free UK PM Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street. 9:07 a.m.

The Telangana government is doing its best to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and the situation is under control, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan says. 8:46 a.m.

Five fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha as state's tally rises to 108..