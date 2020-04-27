Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:03 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:41 p.m.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur favours lockdown extension beyond May 3. 5:32 p.m.

Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha as state's tally mounts to 110. 5:19 p.m.

Haryana is prepared to deal with any eventuality and has begun screening all families being, CM Manohar Lal Khattar says. 4:48 p.m.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Amravati in Maharashtra touched seven after the report of a 72-year-old man who died on April 24 returned positive, officials say. 4:25 p.m.

UP police serves notice on Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. 4:14 p.m.

A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Aurangabad in Maharashtra dies of the infection, while in Hingoli district, four SRPF men were detected with COVID-19, officials say. 3:57 p.m.

Personnel Ministry's training division office sealed after death of one of its staff. 3:55 p.m.

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air, unclear if it causes disease, study says. 3:47 p.m.

Convert COVID-19 challenge into opportunity, PM tells CMs. 3:35 p.m.

Lucknow hospital begins plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 positive patients. 3:17 p.m.

TN builds makeshift walls on AP border to prevent influx of people. 3:15 p.m.

A 50-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus in Gorakhpur, the first case of the virus in the district, officials say. 3:01 p.m.

Work on Telugu films with Rs 600 Crore investment stalled due to COVID-19 lockdown. 2:51 p.m.

Every 7th doctor in US is Indian and they're working as soldiers, fighting COVID-19, says American Physicians of Indian-Origin (AAPI) President Dr Suresh Reddy. 2:39 p.m.

Need to give importance to economy and battle COVID-19, says PM to CMs. 2:09 p.m.

The Delhi High Court seeks response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking directions to them to provide food and water to stray animals during the coronavirus lockdown. 2:08 p.m.

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL of journalists’ bodies on job loss and wage cuts in media. 1:50 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Singapore cross 14,000. 1:45 p.m.

Journalist tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Unnao. 1:43 p.m.

Indian girl beats coronavirus months after surviving cancer in Dubai. 1:28 p.m.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raises issue of faulty kits supplied to UP medical colleges 1:16 p.m. Call for action as domestic abuse arrests surge to 4,093 in London.

1:06 p.m. UK PM Boris Johnson is back in charge of Covid-19 response.

12:35 p.m. UK and Europe devise furlough schemes and bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector.

12:31 p.m. Three more die of COVID-19 in Indore as the district toll reaches 60.

12:23 p.m. Fresh COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand as number of cases rise to 51.

12:19 p.m. A 67-year-old Congress corporator from Ahmedabad died due to coronavirus. 12:04 p.m.

Mumbai has recorded a dramatic fall in the number of deaths due to rail and road accidents amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. 12:02 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 13,328 with death toll reaching 281. 11:45 a.m.

Eighty new COVID-19 cases reported in AP in the last 24 hours, taking the overall state tally to 1,177. 11:41 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi interacts with CMs on COVID-19 situation and discusses staggered exit from countrywide lockdown. 11:37 a.m.

India should look to convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says. 11:36 a.m.

Odisha appoints senior IAS officers as COVID-19 observers in charge of districts. 11:26 a.m.

China's Wuhan city discharges last COVID-19 patient from hospital. 11:09 a.m.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to extend all help to migrants returning to the state. 11:00 a.m.

A 50-year old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building in Bengaluru. 9:44 a.m.

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Bihar as total reaches 277 in the state. 9:37 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 872 in country as the number of cases climb to 27,892, Union Health ministry says. 9:28 a.m.

COVID-19 free UK PM Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street. 9:07 a.m.

The Telangana government is doing its best to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and the situation is under control, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan says. 8:46 a.m.

Five fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha as state's tally rises to 108..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...

"We can't eliminate it, so we have to live with it," says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection.

We cant eliminate it, so we have to live with it, says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection....

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president; Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.New York City needs 7.4 billion in federal aid amid coronavirus mayorNew York City needs a 7.4 billion in federal aid to offset economic losses from the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Bl...

Around 20,000 CSCs get permission to update Aadhaar details

The Unique Identification Authority of India has permitted around 20,000 common service centres that are serving as banking correspondents to update Aadhaar details of people. The UIDAI on April 24 granted conditional approval to the CSCs t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020