HRD min to discuss issues related to COVID-19, mid-day meals with state edu ministers on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:36 IST
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has called a meeting with state education ministers to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and mid-day meal programme, officials said on Monday, The meeting will be held at 2.00 pm on Tuesday through video conferencing

"The HRD minister will interact with state education ministers through video call tomorrow to discuss issues like handling of COVID-19, mid-day meal programme and Samagra Shiksha programme," a senior Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry official said

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3.

