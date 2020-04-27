UP govt brings back over 12,000 stranded labourers from Haryana

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:09 IST
More than 12,000 labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Haryana due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus have been brought back to the state, a senior official said on Monday. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already issued directions that labourers belonging to UP, who are working in other states and have completed 14 days of quarantine, should be brought back," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

A total of 12,216 labourers were brought back from Haryana in 410 buses by Sunday evening, he said. These labourers are being sent to their respective home districts in 394 buses, where they will be kept in a 14-day quarantine, Awasthi said.

He also said the government has started the process of sending over 9,000 students living in Allahabad to their homes in a phased manner. "The students, including those preparing for various competitive exams, will be sent back to homes in 300 buses in three phases. The buses will ply from three different places in Prayagraj (Allahabad)," Awasthi said.

He also claimed that Uttar Pradesh was the first state to bring back its students from coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan. "If state governments of other states want to take back their students (studying in Prayagraj) to their respective states, it will be permitted," Awasthi said.

