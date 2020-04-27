Left Menu
Nigerian national arrested for carrying narcotic substance in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:04 IST
Nigerian national arrested for carrying narcotic substance in south Delhi

A Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly carrying narcotic substance in south Delhi amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Henry Chinonxo, also did not have any legal documents to stay in India, they said. Police recovered ketamine (a narcotic substance) weighing about 705 grams from him.

Policemen who were patrolling highways on motorcycles late on Sunday, intercepted him on a scooter near Shiv Mandir in Mehrauli market in south Delhi, police said. "During checking, when he was signalled to stop, Chinonxo left the scooter and tried to escape with a polythene in which he was carrying two packets of tea and soap. But he was chased and caught by police," Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. Initially, he tried to mislead and claimed that he was carrying essential goods like tea and soap, but on checking it was found that he was carrying seven small packets of narcotic substance in tea and soap boxes, he said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the DCP added.

