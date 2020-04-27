Left Menu
84 more test COVID-19 positive in Pune; death toll up to 80

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:38 IST
With the detection of 84 fresh COVID-19 cases inPune, the tally in the district increased to1,348 on Monday, while the death tall rose to 80, an official said. Three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours,taking the toll to 80 in the western Maharashtra district, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 71 cases were reported from Pune city, 11 from Pimpri-Chinchwad township and two from rural parts of the district, said the health department official. "The tally of COVID-19 cases went up to1,190 in areas falling under the Pune MunicipalCorporation (PMC) limits," said the official.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the count of coronavirus patients stood at 93, while in rural parts of the district, that number was now 65, he said..

