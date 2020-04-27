Southwest Delhi district magistrate's PS tests positive for COVID-19; DM goes into self-isolation

Private secretary of southwest Delhi district magistrate Rahul Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, following which the DM has gone into self-isolation, an official said on Monday. He said the COVID-19 test has also been conducted on some staff members and their reports are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

"The private secretary of southwest Delhi DM has tested positive. All others, including the DM, are fine and are self-isolating for a few days," the official said. Delhi Government Employee Welfare Association general secretary Umesh Batra said officers should personally examine their personal section to ensure that all safety protocols are followed strictly. On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day.