Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police lathicharge villagers trying to disrupt elderly woman's cremation in Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:00 IST
Police lathicharge villagers trying to disrupt elderly woman's cremation in Ambala

Police cane-charged a group of people in a village here on Monday after they tried to disrupt the cremation of an elderly woman over suspicions that she might have died of COVID-19 infection. Residents of Chandpura village, adjoining the Ambala cantonment, attempted to disrupt the last rites of the woman being performed at the local cremation ground in the evening, the police said. The villagers suspected that the woman might have died of COVID-19 infection and feared that the cremation would spread the virus in the area, they said. The crowd was assured that there was no such risk and asked not to oppose the cremation, police officials said.

Police said the woman died at a civil hospital at Ambala Cantt in the afternoon. She had been admitted there after complaining of breathing problems, they added. As a precautionary measure, doctors collected her sample and sent it for testing, hospital sources said.

When the relatives of the deceased reached the cremation ground at Chandpura, the villagers opposed them, the police said. Following reports of tension, senior police officers reached the area but the villagers refused to budge, they said. Later, police had to use mild lathi charge to control the situation. The deceased was cremated there in the presence of the police, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Abhishek Jorwal said around a dozen villagers were taken into custody and further investigations were underway..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mary Kom lauds India's frontline workers as nation fights coronavirus

By Nitin Srivastava As the nation continues to fight against coronavirus, Indian boxer Mary Kom on Monday saluted the countrys frontline workers, who are putting their own lives at risk in order to save other peoples lives, for their commen...

Report: Texans pick up QB Watson's fifth-year option

The Texans will exercise their fifth-year 2021 club option for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. The option is projected to cost 17.3 million, however negotiations for a long-term contract with the two-time ...

Free treatment of COVID-19 patients in govt, civic hospitals: Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh

The state government has decided to provide free testing, treatment, and meals to COVID-19 patients in civic and state government-run hospitals in the state, said Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education and Culture in Maharashtra gove...

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020