165 new COVID-19 cases in Indore

With 165 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore on Monday, the total number of positive cases in the district reached 1,372.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, said that 63 deaths have been reported in the district due to the virus.

A total of 2,165 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 110 people have lost their lives due to the infection till date, the state health department said on Monday. (ANI)

