Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Bhubabneswar develops multi-surface sanitiser

As India fights the threat posed by the coronavirus, IIT Bhubaneswar has designed a safe and multi-surface sanatiser using UVC light for the disinfection of devices.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:12 IST
IIT Bhubabneswar develops multi-surface sanitiser
IIT Bhubaneswar develops UVC light sanitiser. Image Credit: ANI

As India fights the threat posed by the coronavirus, IIT Bhubaneswar has designed a safe and multi-surface sanatiser using UVC light for the disinfection of devices. "You can place an infected object into the chamber and once it gets exposed to ultraviolet light, the device would be disinfected within 15 minutes," said Prof RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT, Bhubaneswar, speaking about the device.

He added that the university has developed the chamber for the disinfection of masks, PPEs worn by the doctors and devices like cell phones, etc as they "cannot be disinfected with soap water easily". But there is a long way to go before it can be used in homes, as it first needs to be certified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)."This device has been developed based on the results available for SARS CoV-1 and the same device is expected to work for SARS CoV-2. We are going to test for SARS CoV-2 and then get a certificate from ICMR," he added.

Prof RV Raja Kumar further said that the device was developed to control the number of deaths of healthcare workers due to COVID-19. Dr. Devi Prasad Dogra, Asst. Professor Computer science, IIT, Bhubaneswar said: "We made this model based on a research paper which was based on SARS CoV-1. We are confident that this device would work for COVID-19. "

Odisha has a tally of 118 COVID-19 cases of which, 37 patients have recovered and one patient has died due to the deadly virus, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. At the J...

ANALYSIS-Resilience of independent oil firms faces hedging, debt tests

Independent international oil producers can cope with plunging oil prices better than higher-cost U.S. shale firms but persistent low prices may still leave them struggling to repay debts and renew hedging facilities needed to protect reven...

'America's Got Talent', 'World of Dance' to have back-to-back season premieres

Reality television shows Americas Got Talent and World of Dance is set to have their season premieres back-to-back next month, NBC has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two shows will arrive on May 26.The first episode of ...

Japan needs to keep emergency in place, 2021 Olympics 'difficult,' top doctor says

It is too early to consider lifting Japans state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020