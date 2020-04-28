Left Menu
Woman tests positive for COVID 19 in Bihar; total reaches 346

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:10 IST
A 26-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Nalanda district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 346, a top official said here on Tuesday. According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, test reports of the woman, a resident of Nepura village adjoining the district headquarters of Bihar Sharif, came late on Monday. She had recently returned from Delhi.

With this, the number of positive cases reported on Monday touched 69 the biggest-ever spike witnessed in the state where the contagion has now spread to 25 out of 38 districts. So far, 35 people have tested positive in Nalanda, with only Munger (90) and Patna (39) reporting more cases.

A total of 19,790 samples have been tested in the state. Among the confirmed cases, two have died and 57 have recovered..

