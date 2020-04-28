Haryana's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 304

Haryana's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 304 (including 14 Italian nationals), as of Tuesday, said the Haryana State Health Department.

The tally includes 218 patients who have recovered and three deaths due to the deadly virus while 83 patients are active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that the country's COVID-19 tally has mounted to 29,435 including 21,632 active cases, 6,868 cured/discharged, one migrated and 934 deaths. (ANI)