Ravinder Singh edits crowdsourced anthology of short stories

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:35 IST
Ravinder Singh edits crowdsourced anthology of short stories

Short stories by 25 budding writers will be published in an anthology titled "You Are All I Need" which will be edited by popular author Ravinder Singh. Penguin Random House India and Romedy Now collaborated for this crowdsourced anthology, the cover of which was launched on World Book Day, April 23. The book is scheduled for release this year.

Drawing the natural synergy between romance and stories, Penguin and Romedy Now came together for this partnership this Valentine's Day that offered upcoming writers an opportunity to #GetPublished. There were more than 1,500 entries from writers across the world and 25 of the works were selected.

Singh says "You Are All I Need" is an anthology that stems from a few short stories that were selected from the thousands of entries received and will be edited by him. "There are great synergies among the stories I write, which Penguin publishes and the stories that Romedy Now telecasts. And we felt there could be no better way than for all three of us to come together and let our audience share their love stories with the world," he says.

Speaking about the collaboration, Preeti Chaturvedi, vice president (marketing and strategic alliances) at Penguin Random House India, says, "Looking for fresh voices and seeking to give people a platform to share their stories with the world, we conceptualised #GetPublished. Our partnership with Romedy Now is unique because of the synergies and reach of TV and digital media to crowdsource content." According to Vivek Srivastava, president (strategy) and business head (English entertainment cluster) at Times Network, "Akin to the brand ethos, #GetPublished is a unique initiative that celebrates the stories and provides an exclusive opportunity to the upcoming authors to share it with the audience." Vaishali Mathur, publisher (Indian languages) at Penguin Random House India, says Romedy Now and Ravinder Singh are both synonymous with romance..

