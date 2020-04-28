Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict vigil at Delhi-Faridabad border, inter-state passes must for travel

Police kept a strict vigil at Delhi-Faridabad border on Tuesday as no one without a valid inter state pass was allowed to cross the border from either side.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:20 IST
Strict vigil at Delhi-Faridabad border, inter-state passes must for travel
Chaos at Delhi-Faridabad border. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI):Police kept a strict vigil at Delhi-Faridabad border on Tuesday as no one without a valid inter state pass was allowed to cross the border from either side. Even as many people cited one or the other reasons to cross the border, the cops stood firm on their ground and did not allow them to cross border.

"The border has been sealed. I am thankful to our government for implementing the decision to close all the borders as it would help in managing the number of coronavirus cases," SI Hukaam Singh told ANI. "We have also told people that they should stay where they are working. We will not allow anyone to cross the border. If someone wants to go, then he must have an interstate pass. We have received orders from the government to follow this protocol and we are only doing our job," he added.

Similarly, at the Delhi-Gurugram border, a long queue of vehicles was seen as police personnel check passes of people commuting through the route amid the lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19: Officials

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19 said, Officials.Further details awaited....

Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte defended himself on Tuesday from widespread criticism of his highly cautious plans for a slow-placed end to Europes longest coronavirus lockdown. The government has said strict curbs put in place seven ...

Biocon, Mylan launch Fulphila, biosimilar pegfilgrastim, in Canada

Biocon Ltd. and Mylan N.V.onTuesday announced the launch of Fulphila, a biosimilar toNeulasta pegfilgrastim, in CanadaFulphila is approved by Health Canada to decrease theincidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia,in patie...

Some industries have begun operations in Sanand, Gujarat: MHA

Automobile units at the Sanand industrial base in Ahmedabad have started functioning again and are working with 50 per cent capacity, the inter-ministerial central team sent to Gujarat has found, a Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.&#1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020